Neena Gupta Wanted To Dress Like Tennis Player Martina Navratilova; Gulzar Asked Her To Improve Her Game First

In her book 'Sach Kahun Toh - An Autobiography', actress Neena Gupta shared her sweet memories with veteran lyricist Gulzar and revealed how he taught her to play tennis, and also poked fun at her wish to dress like tennis player Martina Navratilova.

According to Times Of India, Neena wrote in her book, "Gulzar Sahib used to go to a place in Andheri called Practennis to play tennis every day. He was a huge sports enthusiast so when I found out, I asked if I could join. He picked me up at 6:30 am every day and we'd play together. He even gifted me my first tennis racket. I wasn't very good, but he was a spectacular player. He would play for almost an hour, hour-and-a-half every day."

She further revealed that she got so involved in playing tennis that she wanted to dress like Martina Navratilova.

She wrote, "I wanted to wear nice tennis clothes like her. You know what I am talking about? The short skirts and fitted shorts. Perfect to run around in. In those days, these kinds of clothes were not easily available in India, so anyone going abroad was immediately tasked with bringing such clothes for me."

Neena further wrote, when she expressed her desire to dress like Navratrilova to Gulzar, he joked, "Neena improve your game first and then start investing in dressing the part."

In the book, Neena also praised Gulzar for being a gentleman, because he always took extra care of her during her pregnancy.

"I have mentioned before that I had friends who took special care of me during my pregnancy. I am so honoured to have had Gulzar Sahib among those friends," wrote Neena.