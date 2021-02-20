Neeti Mohan On Embracing Motherhood: It’s A Miracle That There Is Life Growing Inside Of You

Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with actor and husband Nihaar Pandya. The soon-to-be parents had shared the happy news on their social media handle on February 15, 2021, which had also marked their second wedding anniversary. Now, the singer recently shared yet another beautiful post wherein she described her feeling on embracing motherhood.

Neeti Mohan took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture of herself in an off-shoulder red attire wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump and her radiant smile for the camera. However, it was her endearing message with the post which caught everyone's eye. The Jiya Re singer called her pregnancy journey to be beautiful and stated that it is a miracle that a life is growing inside of you. She also revealed how she loves singing to her baby.

Neeti Mohan further called it a privilege to prepare for motherhood. She also expressed her love for all the mothers and the mothers-to-be like her around the world. The Ishq Wala Love singer's post read as, "Can't describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It's a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more. This connection and creation are unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood. For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to all the Mammas and mommies -to be out there."

One of the cutest reaction to the post came from her sister and actor Mukti Mohan who wrote, "Love you and keep singing to the baby" along with a red heart emoji. Apart from that singers Harshdeep Kaur and Bhoomi Trivedi along with the actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and director, Tahira Kashyap also showered some love to the post. Take a look at the post shared by the singer.

Talking about Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya's announcement about their pregnancy, the couple shared a delightful picture wherein the latter could be seen holding and kissing Neeti's baby bump. Neeti's message for the same read, "1+1= 3, Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary." For the unversed, the singer had tied the knot with Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019.