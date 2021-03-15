Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Share Warm Birthday Wishes For Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's heartthrob Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday today and fans as well as some of her industry friends have been pouring in birthday wishes for her. On this occasion, her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to their social media account to share their wish for Alia. Alia who shares a close bond with both the ladies received a beautiful wish from them on her special day.

Talking about the same, Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of Alia Bhatt from one of her photoshoots. The Gully Boy actor can be seen donning off-shoulder white attire and sporting an intense gaze in the same. Along with the same, she also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Alia. Neetu called Alia the 'coolest and happiest' girl she knows. She further added that Alia should keep inspiring others with her positivity and strength. Take a look at the birthday wish shared by her for Alia.

Along with Neetu Kapoor, her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an adorable birthday wish for Alia Bhatt. Riddhima shared a beautiful selfie picture which has Alia along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as well as Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. Putting a crown emoji on Alia in the picture, Riddhima wished the actor on her special day. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor can be seen looking lovely in a pink off-shoulder attire in the picture.

Apart from this, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband, Bharat Sahni also wished Alia Bhatt by sharing a throwback picture of her get-together with them at their Delhi home. Meanwhile, Alia's birthday bash at Karan Johar's home saw several A-listers of B-town. However, her beau, Ranbir Kapoor had to give the party a miss as he is currently recovering from COVID-19 and is on medication. Some of the celebs who flocked to Alia's birthday bash were namely Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan and others. The occasion was made all the more special as the makers of Alia's much-awaited film RRR also unveiled her first look as Sita from the movie.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 4 Reasons Why The Actress Is A 'Patakha Guddi' In Real Life

Also Read: RRR: Sita First Look Out; Alia Bhatt Plays A Mesmerizing & Promising Role In Rajamouli's Epic Drama