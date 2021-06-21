World Yoga Day: Neetu Kapoor Does Yoga With Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni And Granddaughter Samara

Today (June 21) marks World Yoga Day that is dedicated to performing and raising awareness on the benefits of this exercise form. It is not a hidden fact that many celebrities also abide by yoga and have actively involved it in their fitness routine. One of them is actress Neetu Kapoor who took to her social media handle to share a lovely post of her doing yoga with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara. Apart from this, she also stated the benefits of the same in the caption of the post.

Talking about the picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen pulling off varied yoga postures with Riddhima and Samara. The actress stated in the caption that the pandemic has taught one the importance of physical and mental well being and that working towards one's health goals have never been so relevant. She also revealed the theme of this year's World Yoga Day to be 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family' owing to the pandemic situation. Take a look at the post shared by her.

The Khel Khel Mein actress then stated how the three generations of the Kapoor clan are doing yoga as a family to celebrate yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health but within constraints of social distancing. Designer Manish Malhotra and actress Dia Mirza poured in some love to the post. One of the fans also suggested the actress and her daughter Riddhima do a live session of their yoga practice so that their fans could also benefit from it.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will soon make her comeback to the big screen after a long sabbatical with the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. In an earlier interview in March this year, The Great Gambler actress had spoken about her decision to bounce back to films. She revealed to Mid-Day, "I had gathered courage to work after Rishi (Kapoor) passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life."

She had further added about testing positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the film. Neetu Kapoor said, "Many others on the set of Jug Jugg Jeeyo got infected. But I was feeling terribly guilty, so I came back, self-quarantined and after testing negative, in around 10 days, I resumed work. Everyone was young and said that Neetu auntie would need time to recover, but I made it."