Neetu Kapoor On Joining Jug Jugg Jeeyo Sets Post Rishi's Death: I Needed Something To Make Me Feel Stronger

After a long sabbatical, Neetu Kapoor is all set to made her acting comeback with Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. However in the midst of shooting, the veteran actress lost her husband Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia.

Recently in an interview with Filmfare, Neetu shared her experience of going back to the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo post her husband's demise. The actress admitted that she was initially anxious but gradually became used to the routine. Neetu further said that her co-stars Varun, Kiara, Anil and director Raj were her strong pillar of support during those times.

"For me to agree to Jug Jugg Jeeyo took a lot because for the first time I didn't have anyone with me. It was quite an experience. Also, my husband had passed away recently, so I was a bit shaken up inside. I needed something to make me feel stronger. I was anxious initially but gradually became used to the routine. And everybody made me feel better on the sets. Anil Kapoor, director Raj Mehta, Kiara (Advani), Varun (Dhawan), everyone was a pillar of strength. So, I relaxed after a few days. I'm glad I did the film," Filmfare quoted Neetu as saying.

On being asked if her equation with her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor has changed post her return to films, the veteran actress said that it has strengthened their bond. Neetu called herself a total movie buff and said that she can watch worst films.

Speaking about her bond with Ranbir, Neetu said, We've always discussed movies, actors, performances... We've always had that sort of a relationship. That's our passion. I'm a total movie buff. I can watch the worst movies. Now, I also discuss my forthcoming projects with him. It's a better bond now, because now I am discussing myself. Earlier we were discussing other people."

She further added, "He also discusses his films with me when he wants to, though he makes his own decisions. But once in a while he also wants my take on the script. So, we have that relationship of movies, scripts, performances and now it's become even better."

In the same interview when Neetu was asked to reveal one thing she wished she had done differently as a mother, the actress replied, "I became a mother at 22. Sometimes I screamed at them when I was angry. I now understand that if a child is behaving in a different way there has to be an issue. Don't scream, get to the bottom of it. I analyse things now. I don't get upset or don't get angry with them. I feel one should have children at a later stage, when you are more calm."