Neetu Kapoor On Not Living With Son Ranbir And Daughter Riddhima: I Want Them To Be Busy With Their Lives

Neetu Kapoor shares a close bond with her children, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the senior actress opened up about why she chose not to live with them post her husband Rishi Kapoor's demise. The veteran actor breathed his last in April last year after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking about her journey as a mother, Neetu told Filmfare that she prizes her privacy and wants her children to be settled in their respective lives. She said that when Riddhima was staying with her after Rishi Kapoor's death during lockdown last year, she wanted her to go back to her home in Delhi and be with her family.

The Kabhi Kabhie actress was quoted as saying, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don't stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn't go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

She further recalled how it was difficult for her to manage when Riddhima went to London for her studies, but wasn't as affected when Ranbir went abroad for his education.

"I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn't. He told me, mom you don't love me. But it isn't that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone," Filmfare quoted as saying.

Neetu said that post her husband's death, her children helped her to heal and now, she wants them to be busy with their lives.

The Dharam Veer actress said, "They have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don't meet me every day, but stay connected. I don't want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is."

In the same interview, Neetu also shared that she discusses films with her son Ranbir. He was quoted as saying, "We always discussed movies, Ranbir and myself, we discussed actors, we discussed performances, since the beginning. We've always had that relationship. That's our passion. He also discusses his films with me when he wants, though he makes his own decisions. But once in a while he also wants my take on the script."

Meanwhile, workwise, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her acting comeback with Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.