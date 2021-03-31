Neetu Kapoor Recalls Her Break-Up With Rishi During Jhoota Kahin Ka Shoot; 'Used To Cry In Makeup Room'

Neetu Kapoor recently treated fans with an unknown trivia about her love story with her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away last year. The veteran actress revealed that she and Rishi had broken up during the shooting of the famous 'Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe' song from their 1979 film Jhoota Kahin Ka.

In the clipping featuring Rishi, one can hear the late actor saying that when they were shooting for the song, he was not on talking terms with Neetu. The picturisation took 4 days to shoot and not once did they utter a word to each other off-screen.

Neetu too, recalled that incident when she recently graced Indian Idol Season 12 as a guest. The actress captioned her post as, "Same story narrated by both of us on different occasions 💕🤩#indianidol12."

See her post.

"In the song, we are dancing and romancing but in reality, we had broken up. I used to cry in the make-up room." She further added that the situation was so bad that the doctor had to be called in. "I was being injected but as soon as the shot was ready, we were back on the sets as if nothing happened," the Amar Akbar Anthony actress walked down the memory lane.

Neetu's post received a lot of love from the netizens. Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor commented with heart emoticons.

Neetu Kapoor had recently appeared as a guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 wherein she had shared several of her memories attached to her late husband Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

With respect to work, the actress will be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

