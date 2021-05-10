Neetu Kapoor Recalls Special Lunch With Ranbir Kapoor: That Was The Best Mother's Day

Neetu Kapoor often shares anecdotes about daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and son Ranbir Kapoor, recently she revealed that she shares a special bond with Ranbir. During an interaction with Filmfare, the veteran actress shared the memory of her best mother's day with her son.

On the occasion on Mother's Day, Neetu Kapoor recalled when Ranbir took her on a special lunch. She told Filmfare, he paid for the lunch with the money he had saved up. "He was an Assistant Director. He made some money. So, on Mother's Day, he took me to a restaurant for lunch. That was the best Mother's Day," said the veteran actress,

Talking about both her kids, Neetu said that while Riddhima is more hands-on as a daughter, Ranbir is different. Neetu Kapoor said, Riddhima "goes crazy even if I cough. She will make sure to send me messages and send me Indian nuskas," but "Ranbir is more on the quieter side. He will just ask me."

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she often discussed films with Ranbir when he was a child, as both are movie buffs. However she now even talks about the scripts she is offered. "We always discussed movies. Since the beginning, we shared such a relationship. Now, I also discuss the scripts that come to me. Any films offered to me, I discuss with him," she added.

Neetu Kapoor recently returned to acting and will be seen in Varun Dhawan starter romantic-comedy titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in leading roles. While Kiara plays Varun's love interest, Neetu and Anil Kapoor will be seen as his parents.

Amid the film's shooting back in December 2020, Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 along with co-star Varun Dhawan, However, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani had tested negative for Covid-19.