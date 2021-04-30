Neetu Kapoor's Emotional Note On Rishi Kapoor's First Death Anniversary: He Will Stay In Our Hearts Forever

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2021 after a two-year battle with leukemia. His demise was a huge blow for the film industry and fans across the globe who cherished him and his work.

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary today, his wife Neetu Kapoor penned a touching note in which she spoke about how the family is coping up with the senior actor's absence. She revealed that they celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in their hearts forever.

Sharing a black-and-white throwback picture with Rishi, Neetu wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... 🙏💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸#rishikapoor."

Neetu's post also struck a chord with the netizens. A fan wrote, "Loads of love to you @neetu54 ma'am & prayers for Chintu Ji ❤️." Casting director Shaano Sharma commented, "Amen. Sending you love Neetu aunty...💫🌻🌈."

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a heartfelt note in memory of her late father on her Instagram page.

She wrote, "If only I could hear you call me mushk once more ..."Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again." - Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always ♥️🌸."

Post Rishi's demise, Riddhima had stood like a strong pillar by her mother Neetu's side. In May last year, she had posted a selfie with her mom and brother Ranbir Kapoor and captioned it as, "Got your back ma. Your pillars."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor had opened up about how she is coping with Rishi's death and said, "I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life." The senior actress is all set to make her big screen comeback with Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.