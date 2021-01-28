Neetu Kapoor Shares Her First Dance With Late Husband Rishi Kapoor And It's Nostalgia Personified

Neetu Kapoor is often known for sharing some throwback pictures and videos with her late husband and legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor. Like her many earlier posts, the actor once again took her fans on a trip down the memory lane wherein she shared her first dance number with Rishi Kapoor. The video has a still from their song, 'Sham Suhani Ayi' from the film, Zinda Dil.

The track has a young Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor dancing together in the catchy number. The two can be seen sharing adorable chemistry in the song. The dance number is itself a proof of why the couple was considered to be one of the most beautiful and popular on-screen pairs in Indian cinema. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is all set to be back on the big screen after a long hiatus. The actor will be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo which will be helmed by Raj Mehta. The film will also be starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

