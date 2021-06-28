    For Quick Alerts
      Neetu Kapoor Showers Love On Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt Like A Millennial

      Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went official with their relationship, the duo has been painting the town red with their love. Be it paparazzi or their fans, everyone loves it when they are spotted together. One of the best parts about Ranbir and Alia's relationship is how the duo shares a warm equation with each other's families. If on one side, Ranbir shares a great rapport with Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen, Alia on the other hand, is equally comfortable around Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

      And guess what? A while ago, Neetu Kapoor showered love on Alia Bhatt in the most adorable way. Neetu shared a picture on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen striking a pose along with her son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samaira and Alia.

      neetu-kapoor-showers-love-on-would-be-daughter-in-law-alia-bhatt-like-a-millennial

      Neetu captioned the picture as, "My world," to which both Riddhima and Alia's mom reacted with heart emoticons.

      Going by her post, it's pretty visible that Neetu Kapoor's world consists of her family and Alia is very much a part of it.

      About a year ago, when Ranbir lost his father Rishi Kapoor, Alia was there for him, as well his mother and sister like a family member. Not so long ago, Ranbir had also mentioned in an interview that had pandemic not hit the nation, he and Alia would have been a married couple.

      With respect to work, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

      X