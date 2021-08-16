Neetu Kapoor Wishes Ayan Mukerji On Birthday, Shares A Throwback Picture With Ranbir Kapoor

Director Ayan Mukerji turned 38 on Monday, August 16. The filmmaker is currently waiting for the release of Brahmastra starring best friend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. BFF Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and dedicated a special birthday post for Aayan.

Neetu shared an unseen picture with Ayan and Ranbir on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @ayan_mukerji An absolute favourite."

In the picture, the veteran actress could be seen posing for a selfie with the boys. Ranbir can be seen in a grey t-shirt while Ayan, who is sporting long hair is wearing white. Neetu Kapoor, seen wearing a black top and flashing a smile at the camera.

Ayan and Ranbir have collaborated on several releases like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Wake Up Sid 2009, the two have been close friends through the years and often attend family and industry events together.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The trilogy is set to be a fictional fantasy series based in Indian mythology.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is also set for her acting comeback with Jug Jug Jeeyo. The comedy-drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Neetu told Filmfare that on returning to sets she felt a bit anxious. "For me to agree to Jug Jugg Jeeyo took a lot because for the first time I didn't have anyone with me. It was quite an experience. Also, my husband had passed away recently, so I was a bit shaken up inside. I needed something to make me feel stronger. I was anxious initially but gradually became used to the routine," she added.

Directed by Raj Mehta the film is set to release in 2022.