Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the popular Bollywood couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy. As per the reports, the couple was blessed with their second child on October 3, Sunday at a private hospital in Mumbai. The exciting news was shared by Angad Bedi himself with an adorable Instagram post.

In his post, the actor confirmed that both Neha Dhupia and baby are doing well. He added that their elder daughter Mehr is now ready to pass on the 'baby' title to her younger brother. Angad Bedi also thanked his dear wife for being a warrior throughout her pregnancy period.

"The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival.

#Bedisboy is here!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. 🤞🤞🙏🙏," reads Angad Bedi's post.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's fans, well-wishers, and industry friends are now showering the couple with congratulatory messages for their new bundle of joy. The couple is expected to reveal the name of their little son with a social media post, very soon.