Neha Dhupia Announces Second Pregnancy With An Adorable Family Photo

The Bedi family is expecting a visit from the stork once again! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to welcome their second child. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share this 'good news' with fans.

Neha posted a picture from her maternity photoshoot and captioned it as, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption....The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰🧿 📸 @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare''. Her actor-hubby Angad shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. 😇🤰🧿❤️Waheguru mehr kare 🙏 📸 @prasadnaaik''.

In the picture, a heavily-pregnant Neha and her husband Angad are seen twinning in black while their daughter Mehr looks cute in a navy blue dress. Dressed in a black body-hugging dress, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump while Angad clad in a black shirt and trousers, is looking at the lens.

As soon as Neha and Angad broke this news, congratulatory messages poured in for the to-be-parents on social media. Farah Khan commented on Neha's post, "So now i can tell people?😂." Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Mubarak ❤️❤️❤️❤️." "Congratulations Neha, Angad and Meher 💖," read Karisma Kapoor's comment. Sonu Sood wrote, "Congratulations 🎉 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉." Ananya Panday wrote, "yay!!!!!!' along with a bunch of heart emoticons.

After dating for several years, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a private ceremony at a gurudwara on May 10, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr on November 18, 2018.