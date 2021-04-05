Neha Dhupia Disgusted To See That No One Is Following Social Distancing At Delhi Airport!

Despite the spike in number of positive COVID-19 cases in India, it seems people are not acting responsibly. In her recent tweet, actress Neha Dhupia urged people to take all the precautionary measures like social distancing, sanitising, wearing masks, etc., to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.

Neha, who was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, shared a picture from the Delhi airport, wherein the careless crowd is seen not following the rule of social distancing at the airport.

Neha wrote, "morning at airport..people jumping queues ,explanation ?(hum late ho rahe hai) n v woke up early to stand in line?,masks half worn (on chin) explanation ?comfortable nahi hai ,v wear our with utmost caution. Buck up people let's be better for ourselves n everyone around us."

Also no concept of #SocialDistancing !!!!!! Plssssss mask 😷 up ... sanitise and maintain #SocialDistancing .... how many more times do we have to repeat this!!!!!! For your sake , for “our” sake 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kmGXuq8nUF — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 4, 2021

Reportedly, India is facing the second wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, the Union health ministry shared that 93,249 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, which is nothing but scary.

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal. etc., took to their social media handles to inform their fans that they've tested positive for COVID-19. It is yet to be seen when the situation will come under control. Till then, we would like to urge our readers to be extra-cautious and stay safe.

