Neha Dhupia Leaked Inside Pics Of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue? Her Latest Post Suggests So

All eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's big fat Indian wedding that is going to take place today (December 9) in Rajasthan's lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. One of the guests of the couple includes actress Neha Dhupia and her husband and actor Angad Bedi. The two were spotted arriving in Jaipur on December 7. However, Neha sometime back took to her social media handle to share some mushy pictures with her husband. But what was unmissable was the extravagant decoration behind them which may hint that this is Vicky and Katrina's wedding venue.

Talking about the same, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi look every bit the happy couple as they pose for some beautiful pictures together. The De Dana Dan actress looks lovely in a grey shimmery attire while Angad looks dapper in a white tee which he paired up with a grey jacket. However, when one takes a look at the background, one can see an open terrace kind of a setting that is bedecked with lights and dinner tables.

Some of the last pictures on the post also show people dancing in the background of the couple, hinting that it may be during a function at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Neha Dhupia joked in the caption of the post about her and Angad Bedi being new sleep-deprived parents who are learning how to party again. Take a look at the post.

Many fans also were quick to comment on the post enquiring whether the picture is taken from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. However, one cannot still be so sure whether Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's post is really from the wedding venue. The reason behind this is that Vicky and Katrina have implemented a strict no-phone policy for their guests. The guests will reportedly have to take the wedding organizer's permission before sharing the pictures and videos from the occasion on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding today is expected to be an intimate but grand affair. It was earlier reported that Katrina will make an entrance on a Doli. However, fans will have to wait with bated breath for the couple to share their pictures from their special day.