Neha Dhupia's Birthday Wish For Husband Angad Bedi Will Melt Your Hearts

The handsome hunk Angad Bedi turns a year older today (February 6, 2021). To make the occasion extra special for him, his wife and actress Neha Dhupia penned a romantic message for him on her Instagram page.

Neha shared a sweet picture of herself with the birthday boy from one of their beach vacations and captioned it as, "Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day 😀😻.... #happybirthday my love 😍 😍😍."

Meanwhile, the couple's friends from the industry took to the comment section to wish Angad on his birthday. Angad's Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy happy birthday @angadbedi ❤️." "Happy," wrote Huma Qureshi. Filmmaker Karan Johar's comment read, "Angad," along with a heart emoticon. "Happy happy bday Angad 🤗," wrote Tahira Kashyap.

Neha and Angad with their PDA on social media and envious family vacations, always shell some major relationship goals. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in 2018.

Speaking about how Angad is a supportive husband, the actress had earlier said in one of her interviews, "I have a great support system in my husband. When he has a schedule, he has a film or something that is going on, then I say, 'okay fine I will be at home, I will be with her. So we make our schedules accordingly, but then it overlaps sometimes. But we manage it well. We have a great team at home."

With respect to work, Angad was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor-Pankaj Tripathi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

