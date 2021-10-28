Neha Sharma Isn't Interested In Watching Ananya Panday's Films; Says 'None Of Her Promos Have Excited Me'

Neha Sharma's comments in her recent interview might not go down well with fans of Ananya Panday. The actress said that she has avoided watching Ananya's films till date. Revealing the reason behind the same, the Tum Bin 2 actress said that she religiously watches trailers but none of Ananya's promos have excited her.

Neha told radio host Siddharth Kanan, "Honestly, no offence, but I don't watch too many films and I don't think there has been a film of hers that I wanted to see because I do watch promos religiously and whatever promo really excites me, I go watch the film. But none of her promos have really excited me to go watch her film."

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised When Her Morphed Morning Selfie Went Viral In 2018

However, Neha mentioned Ananya is new to the film industry and maybe five years down the lane, she will have something which she will want to watch.

She added, "Of course, she is just up-and-coming. Maybe, in another five years, she will have something that I will want to watch but not as of now."

Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Called 'Struggling Didi' By Trolls

Ananya Panday forayed in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She followed it up with Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Khaali Peeli. Her upcoming projects include Shakun Batra's yet-to-be titled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Deverakonda's pan India film Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Neha on the other hand, debuted with Emraan Hashmi's Crook in 2010 and went on to star in films like Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Youngistaan and Tum Bin 2. She has also dabbled in films down the south. Neha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq. She will also be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.