Neil Nitin Mukesh And His Wife Cancel Their Wedding Anniversary Celebrations Post Rajiv Kapoor’s Demise

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday (February 9, 2021). He was 58 years of age. Many members of the Bollywood fraternity had arrived at the late actor's Chembur residence to pay their final respects while paid their tributes through emotional posts on their social media handles. It is also a personal loss for actor Neil Nitin Mukesh whose association with Rajiv Kapoor went long back. The late actor was a dear friend of Neil's father, Nitin Mukesh and was thus an extremely close family friend.

Today marks the fourth wedding anniversary of Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini. However, owing to the unfortunate demise of Rajiv Kapoor, the couple has cancelled all the celebrations for the same. Talking to Bollywood Life about the same, the actor revealed that his entire family is in shock and that there will be no celebrations this year. He also added that 'Rajiv Uncle' was a dear family friend. Neil had also gone on to share a heartfelt tribute for the Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor on his social media account.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared some happy memories with the late actor from his wedding day. He shared a series of pictures on his social media handle wherein the late Rajiv Kapoor along with his brother Rishi Kapoor had attended Neil's wedding four years ago. The pictures will inevitably leave one teary-eyed. Along with the post, the New York actor also had a touching message. Neil wrote in the caption stating, "Such a big loss for our family. We lost our most beloved Chimpu Uncle today. You have left us with nothing but the most fond memories of you. I will truly miss you loads. Love you forever Chimpu Uncle."

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for essaying the main lead in father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili. His other notable movies include Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He had also donned the director's cap for the Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Prem Granth.

