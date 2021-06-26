Neil Nitin Mukesh On 12 Years Of New York: It Was A Great Learning Experience Being On Kabir Khan's Sets

Kabir Khan's crime drama New York starring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh, clocks 12 years today (June 26, 2021). To celebrate this milestone, Neil took to his Instagram page to pen a heartfelt note in which he reminisced his experience of shooting for this film.

The Johnny Gaddar actor said that working with Kabir Khan was a great learning experience for him and he made some wonderful friends in his 'awesome' co-stars John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and late Irrfan Khan. He further added that he also got the opportunity to witness the greatness of a then-underrated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Neil Nitin Mukesh On His Family And Him Testing COVID-19 Positive: Luckily My Daughter Isn't In Any Discomfort

"12 years to this beautiful film directed by my dearest @kabirkhankk . It was a great learning experience being on his sets. Made some wonderful friends in @thejohnabraham , @katrinakaif and our beloved @irrfan sir as super awesome costars. Had the opportunity to witness the greatness of a then underrated actor @nawazuddin._siddiqui . A film I can say truly enjoyed every moment making. Great memories. Times go by but moments spent on the sets will live with me forever. ❤️ #tunejonakaha #newyork #12yearstonewyork."

Read Neil's post.

New York which released in 2009, was set against the backdrop of NYC and revolved around three friends whose lives change completely after the 9/11 attacks in the US. The film had opened to rave reviews and was a commercial success at the box office.

Neil Nitin Mukesh On How His Father Is Coping With Rishi Kapoor's Death: He Has Been Extremely Upset

Earlier, in one of his interviews, Neil had recalled how he had relied on a real-life experience for help on this film. He was quoted as saying, "I was once detained at New York airport by customs officials. While shooting for New York,I recalled the anguish of those moments when I portrayed Omar's feelings." The actor had once even mentioned that the songs of New York haunt him till date and that 'Tune Jo Na Kaha' will always be that song which people will identify with him.

Workwise, Neil was last seen in 2019 film Bypass Road which was penned by him and helmed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.