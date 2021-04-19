Neil Nitin Mukesh On His Family And Him Testing COVID-19 Positive: Luckily My Daughter Isn't In Any Discomfort

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to his social media handle to inform his followers that he and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Later, while speaking with a news portal, the Saaho actor opened up about battling the infectious virus.

Talking about how he and his family members came to know that they have contracted COVID-19, Neil told Bollywood Hungama, "You can imagine how tough it is for me to know Nurvi (his daughter) is with the virus. She's tested positive. But, luckily she is not in any discomfort. She was down with fever the first two days, and that's how we all got ourselves tested. Papa (Nitin Mukesh), Naman (Neil's brother), Rukmini (Neil's wife), and Nurvi (Neil's daughter) have all tested positive, but as of now my Mom is okay."

Neil revealed that he and his family members have mild symptoms while his brother Naman is asymptomatic.

"The worst thing is there are no hard and fast rules in this. Every person gets it in a different way. Right now, the symptoms are mild in all of us. Please pray that it stays that way. Even Papa who is above 70 is doing okay, as of now. My brother Naman is asymptomatic," Bollywood Hungama quoted the actor as saying.

Further, Neil wished a quick death for the pandemic and urged fans to pray for his family members. He said, "It (COVID-19) must be defeated the soonest. And for that we all need to exercise the utmost caution. Please follow all the guidelines. Please, stay at home as much possible. And please pray for our family."

Earlier, Neil had shared a statement on his and his family's COVID-19 diagnosis on his Instagram page. It read, "Despite all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe! Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly."

Workwise, Neil was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road which was helmed by his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.

