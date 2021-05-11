neliima-azeem-says-pankaj-kapoor-had-left-home-before-they-knew-she-was-pregnant-with-shahid-kapoor

On the eve of Mother's Day, Shahid Kapoor's mom Neliima Azeem opened up about raising her son as a single mother and revealed how her family supported her during the challenging time.

When asked how did her separation with Pankaj Kapoor affect Shahid, Neliima told Bollywood Bubble, "Shahid was very young, he was three and a half years old. Shahid was born in Delhi while I was staying with my parents because Pankaj had left much earlier and shifted to Mumbai before we knew that I had conceived. He wanted to try his luck in films and TV and I supported him because I thought he is a very talented and young man."

Neliima further said that she was actually taken care of by her parents and her brother throughout the pregnancy. Later, when Shahid was born, she was staying with her parents in their home.

"Pankaj and I never had a home together ever. Shahid was used to staying with us there in Delhi. It wasn't as if he stayed with his father and then he had to shift. He was in the same surrounding as he was born. So it did not make a huge difference to him. Of course, separation and divorce make a difference to children but he was very young and he was in the same family structure as he was used to being," added Azeem.

In the same interview, Neliima also said that as a child, Shahid was very obedient and didn't trouble her much with his naughtiness. She said the Vivah actor was not only a good child, but also a well-behaved kid.

"The moment, he was home, he would become his naughty self. Shahid was always very obedient and observant. He is very sensitive and kind. He doesn't like to be a difficult person for other people. He would adjust and was very accommodating," concluded Neliima.