Netizens Are Furious As Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika's Pictures Get Leaked!

When actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli announced the birth of their daughter Vamika to the world, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and were thrilled to see her first picture. However, both Anushka and Virat requested the paparazzi not to click Vamika's picture without their permission, and sent them goodies along with a note.

Virat and Anushka's request was not only humble but sweet too! For a long time, the paparazzi followed their request and didn't indulge in clicking Vamika's picture sneakily.

However, yesterday, when Anushka and Virat along with other members of the Indian Cricket Team were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for England, a few photographers failed to keep their promise and clicked pictures of Vamika. Very soon, the pictures started doing the rounds on social media, but much to everyone's surprise, rather than commenting anything on Vamika's first glimpse, netizens slammed the paparazzi for clicking the baby's pictures without her parents' permission.

Many netizens expressed their disappointment after seeing Vamika's pictures and commented that they would have loved to catch the first glimpse of Vamika had Anushka and Virat shared her picture. Many netizens also said that owing to paparazzi's irresponsible behaviour, many B-town parents avoid stepping out of their houses with their babies, because they are not ready to introduce their babies to paparazzi.

