Netizens Blast Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt; Vow To Ignore Their Films Like They Ignored The Crisis Of India

There's no denying that celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others who chose to holiday in the Maldives while the nation continues to struggle with the second wave of COVID-19, received flak on the internet because of their own ignorance. Vacationing in foreign countries is a common thing for celebrities, but when the nation is constantly in the limelight owing to the surge in the COVID-19 positive cases, the least one can do is to avoid travelling abroad. Alas, these celebrities who are role model to the youth, failed to do that one simple thing. Consequence? They're being slammed by each and every netizen on the internet.

Yesterday, when Ranbir, Alia, Tiger and Disha were spotted at the Mumbai airport and their pictures landed on social media, they were welcomed to India with taunts, sarcasm and abusive comments. Some also vowed to ignore their upcoming projects in the same way they ignored the seriousness of the ongoing pandemic.

A user wrote, "One thing z sure dat dese celebs r good for nthng... We will alwayz remember how they enjoyed their lavish vacation whn ppl of India struggled. Dnt worry we will ignore your films too. Jst wait n watch."

Another user wrote, "Haha such a joke!!! People r dying n donations etc r needed to help anyway u can...n u spend on travelling!!!"

"Instead of traveling to exotic location u guys shd donate your plasmas but no u guys are just selfish actors. We boycott all your films," commented another user on their pictures that are going viral on the internet.

One Instagram user reacted angrily to Ranbir-Alia's pictures and wrote, "Shame on this people. If you dont boycot them now and still their fans then shame on you."

Interestingly, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It is yet to be seen if the film will get affected during its release. Well, only time will tell!

(Social media posts are unedited.)