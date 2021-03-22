Netizens Call Out Paparazzi For Posting Vamika's Pics After Anushka-Virat's Request For Privacy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi were recently spotted at the airport along with their baby girl Vamika. A few months ago after welcoming the newborn baby, the couple had urged the paparazzi to not take pictures of them and to respect their privacy. Now netizens have called out a paparazzi account that shared pictures and videos of the couple.

The paparazzi account shared photos of the couple with their child walking through the airport. Both were seen wearing masks and casual outfits. While Anushka walked ahead with Vamika in her arms, Virat followed with the bags and the baby seat.

Many netizens took to the comments section to call out the paparazzi account and reminded them of the celebrity couple's request for privacy. One user wrote, "Please they don't like this. They want privacy for baby Vamika. Please don't post."

"Didn't they sent hampers to reports for not posting their baby's pictures", added another. Take a look at more comments:

Earlier in January Anushka had also clashed out at paparazzi for invading her privacy. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!"

Anushka and Virat reportedly had also sent out gift baskets to photographers with a note saying, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

The couple added, "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

For the unversed, Virushka had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, 2021, saying that both the baby and the mom were healthy.

