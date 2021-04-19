Netizens Call Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt 'Careless', Roast Them For Jetting Off To Maldives For Vacation

A couple of days ago, actress Sara Ali Khan along with her mommy Amrita Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The duo was jetting off to the Maldives, and netizens slammed them for being 'careless' owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Trolls not only dissed them for being careless with the panic situation in India, but also questioned the government for going easy with the restrictions when it comes to B-town celebrities.

Soon, alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at the Mumbai airport rushing to the Maldives, and earlier today, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Surprisingly, the duo was also jetting off to the Maldives, and guess what? Netizens are anything but happy with their decision.

Netizens criticised the duo saying that despite being infected with COVID-19 in the past, they're taking the deadly virus lightly and owing to their carelessness, people around them might suffer. For the unversed, recently, both Ranbir and Alia tested negative for COVID-19.

A netizen wrote, "Covid is having a very bad time in Mumbai because of these people. Covid is more in Mumbai Poor people are being killed due to this pandemic, because no work is available, no food is available. In bad time, these people are going on vacation. Waaoooo. Sinful people."

Another netizen wrote, "God! Cant believe they r so careless. Why they preach about staying home to fans when they cant follow their own preaching!!!"

"Celebs on social media- Stay at home, Stay safe.... Celebs in reality - doing parties, marriages, going for vacations," commented another, taking a sharp jibe at the celebrities acting irresponsibly during the COVID-19 situation in India.

One more angry Instagram user commented on Ranbir-Alia's airport pictures and wrote, "Why these all bollywood actors going to Maldives goa? Do they take permission before? Lockdown isn't for them? Why do Mah govt declaired that people need to give prior and valid reason to travel otherwise they won't get permission..so how these people getting permission to travel to Maldives and goa? Rule is for common people only? Not for them?"

What's your take on celebrities going abroad for vacation amid the pandemic? Tell us in the comments section below.

