Netizens Call Rashmika Mandanna 'Overacting Ki Dukan' Because Of Her Reaction On Forgetting To Wear Mask

Being a celerity comes with its own sets of pros and cons. As the nation continues its battle against the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, netizens are constantly keeping an eye on celebrities whether they are following the norms or not. Actress Rashmika Mandanna who recently moved into her apartment in Mumbai, was spotted in the city, and she stepped out of her car without wearing a mask. Soon, the actress realised her mistake and started covering her face with her hands. Meanwhile, one of her associates handed over a mask to her. After putting on the mask, she interacted with the paparazzi and left.

You must be wondering why she was trolled when she immediately put on the mask after stepping out of her car. Well, netizens didn't like her reaction on forgetting to wear a mask and they are trolling the actress left, right and center, saying that she's 'overacting ki dukan'.

Reacting to her video, a netizen wrote, "Overacting....he gave her a blue mask n she is wearing black one to mask ka bhi drama tha uff."

Another user wrote, "Overacting ki dukaan."

"Har cheez me overacting krni zaruri hai?" wrote one more Instagram user.

"Yeah forgot to take her mask and cute banne ke chakkar me 6 baar face per haath laga liya , which is another COVID inappropriate thing to do," commented a user on her video.

With respect to work, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has two Bollywood projects in her kitty- Goodbye and Mission Majnu. In Goodbye, she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan while in Mission Majnu, she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from these projects, she also has Telugu film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun lined up for release.