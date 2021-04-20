Netizens Call Tiger Shroff A 'Hypocrite' For Requesting Fans To Stay At Home While Vacationing In Maldives

While the nation is struggling to fight back the second wave of COVID-19, B-town celebrities are jetting off to exotic locations like the Maldives to spend quality time with their loved ones. From Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, From Ranbir Kapoor to Tiger Shroff, many celebrities have left the nation despite the strict restrictions and partial lockdown in Maharashtra. As expected, they are being constantly shamed by the netizens for their carelessness.

Amid all the trolling and shaming, actor Tiger Shroff and his alleged actress-girlfriend Disha Patani have been receiving flak the most. Wondering why? We will tell you!

Yesterday (April 19, 2021), Tiger shared a post on his Instagram story that read that only thing we can do to help the nation in fighting back COVID-19, is to stay home and make sure everyone whom we know does the same.

Soon, Tiger's post on Instagram started going viral on the internet and he got slammed mercilessly by the netizens. Netizens mocked Tiger at the irony of his Instagram post, as he himself is staying in Maldives and chose to travel abroad for a vacation, ignoring the gravity of the situation rather than staying at home.

Here's how netizens reacted...

A netizen wrote, "I was ur big fan tiger but now i feel just like other celebs u r hypocrite too. Shame on u fr travelng to maldives."

Another netizen wrote, "He is asking us (common people) to understand the situation and stay at home while he is vacationing in Maldives!! #TigerShroff."

"These so called Indian celebs are asking uss to Stay home and khud #Maldives jaa rhe hai Ghumne Like there isn't a pandemic going in world rn Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai #AliaBhatt #DishaPatani #RanbirKapoor #TigerShroff," wrote another angry netizen.

Disha, on the other side, has been constantly putting up gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen chilling by the beach. Netizens called her an insensitive star for flaunting her privileged life while many people of the nation are struggling with their lives.

On a related note, recently, author Shobhaa De took a sharp jibe at celebrities for flaunting their privileged lives and called them 'mindless' for travelling abroad amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

