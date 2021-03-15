Netizens Criticise Kareena Kapoor Khan For Leaving Her Second Child At Home; Ask Her To Be Like Anushka Sharma

Appalled? So are we! Recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted visiting her best friend Amrita Arora at her house, she was targeted with multiple mean comments over her parenting skills. Netizens not only trolled Kareena for leaving her newborn at home, but also compared her with Anushka Sharma, and asked her to be like the PK actress.

It's indeed unfortunate that despite living in 2021, people's thoughts are quite not evolved about new mothers. From schooling them to how to raise a child to what to wear after putting on post-pregnancy weight, trolls leave no stone unturned in moral policing them.

Comments like "Sach mai ghor Kalyug hai New born baby ko chod kar ghum rahi hai" or "Isn't she supposed to changing nappies of her less than one month old newborn" were targeted at Kareena, when her video of visiting Amrita's house landed on social media.

A few more trolls slammed Kareena for leaving her second child at home and roaming around in the city.

"What kind of mother is this who leaves her new born baby and hanging out visiting her friends," wrote netizen.

"Take lessons from @shloka_akash_ambani @anushkasharma how gracefully they took their pregnancy time ....it's on u how gracefully u live that's how people will treat u @kareenakapoorkhan," commented another netizen on Kareena's video.

Well, it's not the first time when Kareena has been slammed by netizens after becoming a mother. Recently, when Kareena visited Karisma Kapoor's house to attend her daughter Samiera's birthday party, she was trolled for not giving enough attention to Taimur. It all happened when Taimur banged his head against a glass door, while Kareena was striking a pose for the paparazzi.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

