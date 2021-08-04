Netizens Fail To Recognise Lara Dutta In Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Trailer

Yesterday, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was released and netizens went gaga over it. After a long time, Akshay's film will be released in theatres, and his fans are thrilled about it. While the trailer of Bell Bottom revolved more around Akshay's character, Lara Dutt's transformation stole his thunder.

Initially, netizens failed to recognise that the actress who's playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the trailer is none other than Lara Dutta. However, when they realised that it is her, they made sure to express their bewilderment on social media.

A netizen wrote, "Give this makeup artist a national award in advance. Did anyone noticed?? She is #LaraDutta. Phenomenal work."

Another netizen wrote, "OMG this is #LaraDutta our Miss Universe.. she nailed it.. looking forward for this movie.."

"@LaraDutta is agreeably unrecognizable in the trailer of #BellBottom. Her makeup, voice modulation nd body language, everything is on point," tweeted another user.

At the trailer launch event of Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta revealed that she signed the movie even without reading the script.

"I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That's me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her," told Lara to reporters.

Apart from Lara and Akshay, Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in key roles and is set to release in theatres on August 19, 2021.