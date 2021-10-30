'Welcome Home Aryan Khan': Netizens Feel Ecstatic As Shah Rukh Khan's Son Returns Home

As Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walks out of the Arthur Road prison after 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, fans celebrate his homecoming on social media.

Piyush Mishra Reacts To Aryan Khan's Bail In Drugs Case; Says 'Apne Bachcho Ko Sambhalein'

Celebrating Aryan's bail on social media, a netizen wrote, "Pure love and nothing else. Call it PR, call it money but the vibe right from the night of 2nd October till today speaks volumes about where he stands despite a long gap. Your regime came only dream on touching this high."

Another netizen wrote, "I can almost sense, feel the serenity that the whole Khan family has in their heart at last! As I can picture the relieved mother @gaurikhan Ma'am waiting to embrace her Son, close him tight in her arms! A genuine #Diwali home coming!"

"Many people are angry why Aryan Khan is getting footage. It's because millions of fans around the globe were feeling PERSONAL EMOTIONS during this ordeal. SRK's pain is our pain. @iamsrk is like that family member who lives abroad but always in our hearts," tweeted one more netizen.

Aryan Khan Leaves Arthur Road Jail With Father Shah Rukh Khan

While many netizens celebrated Aryan's bail on social media, others thronged in larger numbers outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat and were seen dancing in happiness and bursting firecrackers.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Aryan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. In the five-page order, the High Court said that Aryan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.