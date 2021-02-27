Netizens Find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike From Pakistan; The Latter Denies Undergoing Any Surgery

It's not the first time when netizens are surprised after finding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike. Earlier, a couple of women were in the limelight for resembling Mrs Bachchan. Now, a girl named Aamna Imran who belongs to Pakistan, is going viral on social media owing for her strong resemblance to the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress. Have a look at her picture..

After coming across her picture, a netizen wrote, "OMG she looks like Aishwarya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

"First I thought she is Aishwarya 😂 then I read the name," wrote another netizen surprised at the sheer resemblance.

Another Instagram user commented on Aamna's picture and wrote, "Aishwarya Rai lite version."

Some users also claimed that Aamna must have undergone surgeries to achieve the look, so that she could be in the limelight.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Receives Flak For Holding Aaradhya's Hand; Netizens Call Her An 'Over Protective' Mom

A user wrote, "Aishwarya is a natural beauty...this is almost after multiple surgeries and Botox! Please no comparing between real beauties and fake beauties of now a days!!

Another user also took a jibe at Aamna and wrote, "Heights of plastic."

"Trying hard to be lookalike of Ash 😂 but surgeries are quite visible," wrote another Instagram user.

Aamna was quick to react to the negative comments against her and wrote, "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all."

Well, whether Aamna has undergone any surgery to look like Aishwarya, we leave this question up to you to think and decide. However, she is surely enjoying the fame owing to her resemblance.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is busy with the shoot of Mani Ratnam's much ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attends Cousin's Wedding Along With Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan [Inside Pictures]