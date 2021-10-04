Netizens Furious Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Shabby Look At Paris Fashion Week; Ask Her To Fire Her Stylist

Uh oh... After a gap of almost two years, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an international event and guess what? Her fans are too disappointed! Wondering why? We will tell you. Yesterday, Aishwarya walked the runway at the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week and her fans aren't very happy with her look. They feel that the outfit didn't do justice to her beauty, and the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress looked quite 'shabby'.

Aishwarya wore a long botanical embroidered coat from Rahul Mishra's collection, and paired her look with a pair of bootcut jeans and a tank top.

Disappointed with her look, here's how netizens reacted...

@maroua_flk: She is so beautiful but she should hires another stylist.

@arijitmaity: She is Queen she should change her stylist asap.

@radhika_vaibhavmalhotra_unique: Her dress could have been so much better...she is so beautiful, why someone made her look shabby?

@rekhavaid89: What's wrong with Aishwarya. Why is she so shabby?? No glamour left.

@apoorvasingh777: When you get to style The Aishwarya Rai then you need to be at the top of your game. The outfit is a disappointment.

@theghyquotient: Oh noooo...she deserves better 😭

@kiarabydiptigupta: How did her stylist manage to make someone so gorgeous look so ...😢....? Lip colour, jacket, pants, shoes .....nothing goes with anything.

Well, we wonder if Aishwarya will pay any heed to her fans. After all, they want the best for her!

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Apart from Aishwarya, the star-studded magnum opus also features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.