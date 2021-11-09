netizens-laud-ayushmann-khurrana-after-watching-chandigarh-kare-aashiqui-s-trailer

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most bankable stars of B-town from the younger generation and his fans just love him! From impressing fans by choosing unique scripts to never letting success go to his head, Ayushmann has so many nice qualities that make him a star. Yesterday, Khurrana shared the trailer of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and guess what? His fans cannot stop gushing about him.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Present Thrilling Joyride Of A Love Story

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film marks the first collaboration of Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor and their chemistry looks fiery hot in the trailer.

In fact, ever since the trailer of the film got released, netizens have been singing praises of the 37-year-old actor. While some are impressed with his beefed up look, others are lauding him for choosing yet another refreshing topic after doing films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Article 15, etc.

"Oh my god! This is another blast from Ayushmann fresh story ,and a perfect comedy timing this man is all rounder. I am just waiting for this masterpiece," wrote a netizen while reacting to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's trailer on YouTube.

Another user wrote, "The way Aysuhmann has managed to bring such 'stigmatized' topics under limelight using light hearted and comedic films. Hats off!"

Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Wants To Entertain People With Positive Message

"From sperm donation, performance anxiety, same-sex relationships, baldness, to relationship with a trans gender, Ayushmann is on social message spree👌. Kudos to this guy. Amazing transformation 💪," wrote one more user while lauding Khurrana.

Impressed by Ayushmann's performance in the trailer, one more user commented on the trailer saying, "I'm in awe 😂😂 hands down this is going to be to one of the best scripts ever. Youu goooo Ayushmann!"

The film will release on December 10, 2021.