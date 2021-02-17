Netizens Laud Janhvi Kapoor For Her Script Choices After Roohi's Trailer Release!

Yesterday (February 16, 2020), the trailer of Roohi featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma was released, and it has left the netizens intrigued about the film. The trailer has received positive response from the netizens, but more than anyone, it's Janhvi Kapoor who has surprised the audiences with her ghost act.

Now, many netizens took to Twitter to laud Janhvi for her film choices and wished her good luck for Roohi. A netizen wrote, "Stories selection of #JanhviKapoor is unbelievable. Power house of talent. Can't wait for #Roohi."

"#JanhviKapoor is choosing scripts wisely. All movies she has done so far are vastly different from each other," wrote another netizen impressed with Janhvi's work.

One more Twitter user praised Janhvi for her film choices and tweeted, "She can do masala films and gain popularity with hit songs but she's doing meaningful and performance oriented role and each film is different from each other! An Absolute Risk Taker! #JanhviKapoor #Roohi"

"I just love the trailer of #Roohi. #JanhviKapoor looking very interesting... No doubt she is the best among the newcomers ...best wishes to team Roohi," tweeted another netizen.

Clearly, with Roohi's trailer release, Janhvi has left her fans quite impressed and unlike her previous film releases, there is less negativity around her this time. Speaking of negativity, who can forget how mercilessly Janhvi was trolled when her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released on Netflix. We are excited to see Janhvi garnering praises for a change ahead of the release of her film.

For the unversed, the film will release in theatres on March 11, 2021.

