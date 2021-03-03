Netizens React Strongly As IT Raids Undergo At Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap & Vikas Bahl's Residences

As the news of Income Tax Department conducting searches at residences of actress Taapsee Pannu, director/producer Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl surfaces on social media, netizens find themselves in utter shock. While some expressed their anger, others trolled Taapsee and Anurag. The searches are part of a tax evasion probe and are being conducted in Mumbai and Pune.

Reportedly, twenty two locations are being raided by the IT department, including Kwan talent management agency. Some of its popular clients are Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Anurag Kashyap and Phantom Films.

Anurag Kashyap और Taapsee Pannu के घर पर Income Tax ने मारा छापा, जानिए क्यों ! | FilmiBeat

While none of the celebrities whose properties have been raided by IT department has reacted yet, Twitter is inundated with several tweets with respect to the same.

Slamming the current government in power, a netizen wrote, "The message is very loud and clear!! Speak against the government, you will be in trouble!!"

Another netizen wrote, "Why can't be the raid genuine.. how did we come to a conclusion that there must be a political agenda ! I agree that it has been used as a threat in the past but at least let the process get over to make up your mind."

"If #TaapseePannu & #AnuragKashyap are clean then why there is a fear of Income tax raid," tweeted another Twitter user.

Supporting Taapsee and Anurag, a user wrote, "We are proud of you both #TaapseePannu #AnuragKashyap. We are with you. You both are the examples that somebody has guts to react."

"Income Tax Raids #TaapseePannu & Anurag Kashyap's Residence. Those who were Dancing And Justifying Demolition of Kangana's Office are Crying And Accusing our Country's Respected Agencies like Income Tax Department for action against these Leftists. Hypocrisy at its best," tweeted another user.

Apart from sharing their reactions on the IT raid, many netizens also trolled Taapsee and Anurag and shared memes on them. Have a look at the viral memes:

