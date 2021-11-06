Netizens Say 'Katrina Kaif Is Nowhere Near To Raveena Tandon' As They React To Tip Tip Barsa Pani Remake

Earlier today, new track of Sooryavanshi 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar got released on YouTube and netizens were divided in two thoughts. While some liked the piping hot chemistry of Katrina and Akshay and were enchanted to see them together after a long time, others were left disappointed and said that Kaif is nowhere close to Raveena Tandon who featured in the original track from Mohra in 1994.

Check out their reactions below..

Suit@Eijazian: No no....where is the yellow saree and bangles...and where are the expressions? #TipTipBarsaPani is nothing without that, @TandonRaveena was ethreal in that look, sorry to say #KatrinaKaif is nowhere near that. Why is #AkshayKumar laughing in whole song??? Poor choreography. What a disaster.

Josh Pratt @pra05871298: I want to ignore my problems the way people are ignoring Akshay Kumar in tip tip barsa paani.

𝔸𝕟𝕒𝕟𝕥@HashtagAnant: Say anything but Original is original only. Raveena Tandon's Tip Tip Barsa Paani>>>>> Her moves and sexual appeal in that song is unmatchable.

Naeem abbas @naeeeee12345: Old one is magical.. This new version has good, sensual and eye catching dance moves. But it got failed to recreate that magic. Personal feeling!!!! Irony is, this song gets recreated after 17 years with same hero and a younger heroine considering that hero never gets old or outdated but heroine does.

Ganesh Sabale @minimalganesh: Raveena is irreplaceable. Period

𝕯𝖊𝖊 @IDontTakeShtt: Why would Bollywood just not let an Iconic song like #TipTipBarsaPani be as it is? We DONT need a Remake! It's an Evergreen Iconic song with AKSHAY- RAVEENA & and let it stay that. Why spoil it for the newer generation?

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi released on November 5, 2021. The film is the fourth instalment in Shetty's cop universe. Apart from featuring Akshay and Katrina in the lead roles, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances.

The film, which opened in theatres on Friday after being delayed numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic, was met with a thunderous response from the audience, as it amassed a whopping Rs 26 crores on the first day of its release.