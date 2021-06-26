Netizens Slam Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Others For Attending Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Uh oh... The recent get-together of B-town celebrities at Arjun Kapoor's residence didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed the celebrities left, right and center. For the unversed, Arjun turned a year older yesterday (June 26, 2021), and his B-town pals gathered at his house to wish him. His midnight party was attended by Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, etc.

When Arjun Kapoor Broke Up With His Girlfriend Because Of Ranbir Kapoor; 'I Regretted It After Seven Days'

Netizens not only slammed the celebrities for partying amid the ongoing pandemic, but also called them 'hypocrites', for asking people to stay at home while they themselves step out of their houses for parties.

A netizen wrote, "But why were they allowed for Birthday Bash despite strict restrictions imposed. Corona chal gaya kya??"

"Such a fool people...even in this corona time they want to have party...don't they know pandemic has not over yet...and people call them idol..really?? This is what they are teaching people...dumb people," wrote another user.

Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Others Extend Warm Wishes To The Actor

"Aren't they same people who advised others to be at home? Yes I forgot that they are celebrities and they are allowed to do anything," reacted another user to their pictures.

One more user slammed the celebrities present at Arjun's birthday party and said, "Is Covid over?? That these craps can party.. doctors r warning of third wave n these brainless half educated brats r throwing parties.. shameless bollywood."

Not so long ago, Ranbir, Alia, Janhvi and Sara were slammed mercilessly for holidaying in Maldives while the nation was grappling with the second wave of COVID-19.

(Social media posts are unedited.)