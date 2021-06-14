Netizens Tear Up Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His First Death Anniversary; Share Hard-Hitting Posts

As today marks the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens are every bit emotional while remembering their favourite star who left the world way too soon. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence and since then, investigation been carried out and it is still in process. While it's been one year since Sushant breathed his last, fans haven't got their closure. They still have many questions that have been left unanswered.

On this unfortunate day, netizens took to social media to share their memories of Sushant and expressed grief on the Raabta actor's first death anniversary. While some posts are emotional, others might hit you right in the feels.

Probably that's why the moon and the stars only remind of you...



So far yet so close! ❤️#SushantSinghRajput

Sushant Justice Matters 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrJNEICAol — Soni 🇮🇳🦋💫❤️ (@vj_soni) June 14, 2021

14 June 2020, Around 2 PM,

One Breaking News broke my heart💔

Tears welled up in my eyes as they said he was no more🥺



#SushantSinghRajput We miss you..

We lost a Gem of Indian cinema❤️ pic.twitter.com/toilh37JiZ — Sweta Singh Kirti (@KirtiSweta) June 14, 2021

Afri sha @AfridhanushCR: We miss you Manny Broken heart Really one year go faster but your memories still don't go in my heart. Miss you my inspiration.

youthfamilybollywood @YouthhFamily: The gem that many failed to recognise @itsSSR

CINEMAKARAN @cinema_karan: Remembering #SushantSinghRajput!! One of the most terrible things which happened last year.. I hope you found peace somewhere!!

Pria@Pria1015: Lord, Watch over him and bless him, and keep him in your care, and may he feel our love for him, is my humble heartfelt prayer ❤ We Miss You Jai shiv shamboo.

Amit Sadh's Message To Industry On Sushant Singh Rajput's 1st Death Anniversary: I Hope We Forget Our Anger

Dhritisundar Saikia @DhritisundarS: 1 year has passed since #SSR #SushantSinghRajput's shocking, untimely demise last year on June 14th. Every single day, he is still being remembered; the love for him & his legacy is exponentially increasing! Hope he's in a good peaceful place now.

Tahir Raj Bhasin Remembers Sushant As A Self-Made Star; 'He Was Such A Great Motivating Force For Us All'

Meanwhile, many actors including Amit Sadh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, etc., remembered the deceased actor today and said that they always miss his presence in the industry. It's indeed true that despite leaving the world, Sushant will be alive in million of hearts.