Kareena Kapoor Khan Earns The Angst Of Netizens For This Reason, Trend Starts To Boycott Her

It was earlier reported that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play the role of Sita in the Alaukik Desai's mythological flick titled Sita: The Incarnation. It was also speculated that the actress has charged a whopping remuneration fee of Rs 12 crore for the same. It seems that this has not gone down well with some netizens who soon started a trend of boycotting the actress on Twitter.

Talking about the same, these netizens expressed their views during the trend and stated that the Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actress may not be the right choice for the role of Sita. Some Twitter users also showcased their displeasure on the actress demanding a massive remuneration for the same. Some users also stated that Kangana Ranaut may be a more suitable choice for the role than Kareena. Take a look at some of the tweets from the trend.

Because nepotism is rampant in Bollywood, real actors are not encouraged, so it makes sense to fool such people.😡#BoycottKareenaKhan — SHUBHAM PATIL (@shubhampatil611) June 12, 2021

Le Kareena Kapoor after seeing #BoycottKareenaKhan trending on twitter..... pic.twitter.com/6OjFqxghu5 — kunal Deepak Kumar (@kunalDeepak3) June 12, 2021

According to a news report in Spotboye, when they got in touch with the film's writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to know the truth behind the rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached, he denied the same and said, "No no no." A source close to the project also further told the portal that the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress wasn't suited for the part and these reports might have cropped up as her husband Saif Ali Khan is playing Raavan in another project that is Adipurush. Talking about Kareena demanding the hefty remuneration, the source said that it sounds impressive but is far-fetched in this day and age of an economic recession.

Apart from this, there have also been speculations that actor Ranveer Singh has been approached to play the role of Ravan in the same. However, neither the makers nor the Simmba actor has confirmed the news. The project is touted to be a magnum opus and will be a retelling of the Ramayan from the perspective of Sita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. She is also speculated to have the Veere Di Wedding sequel and a Hansal Mehta directorial movie on the pipeline.