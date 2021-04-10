Netizens Criticise Kangana Ranaut As Thalaivi Gets Postponed; Trolls Ask 'How Will You Save Bollywood Now?'

Yesterday (April 9, 2021), the makers of Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, announced that the film will not hit the theatres on April 23, 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. In a statement posted on Twitter, production house Zee Studios said the team has decided to push the release as people's safety is their priority.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Soon after the announcement, netizens started attacking Kangana over her previous tweet, wherein she had claimed that Thalaivi will release on April 23, and she will become the saviour of the film industry.

For the unversed, she had tweeted, "They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aaditya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100 cr budget film to save Bollywood. History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again."

Now that Thalaivi has been postponed, netizens can't stop taking jibes at the Queen actress.

A netizen wrote, "She said she will save the industry by releasing her movie on 23rd. Hahahahha....maa maa hoti hogi...per baap bhi baap hi hota hai...hope you get it now...because Gods is the best screenplay writer. South me kaam kia to down to earth rehne ki tameez nahi seekhi...?"

"@KanganaTeam I always appreciated u even u can call me an Andhbhakt of you. But sometimes I feel your personality is similar to Meghana and Sonali in Fashion movie. Everyone can't handle success. You were flaunting before the release of thalaivi and look what happened," wrote another netizen.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Birthday: Rangoli Chandel Shares A Warm Birthday Wish For Her Sister, Compares Her To Spring

One more Twitter user wrote, "Weren't you supposed to revive theatres amidst the corona when no other big hero has the guts. Weren't you supposed to be the saviour? Or now you want theatres to open amidst Corona? Kabhi to dimag laga."

"Why you are going to hide now.. dont you want to save bollywood," tweeted another netizen.

Meanwhile, Kangana has not reacted to naysayers' tweets yet.

(Social media posts are unedited.)