Netizens Troll Taapsee Pannu As She Launches Her Production House; Trolls Say She Is Copying Kangana Ranaut

Surprised? So are we! Yesterday, actress Taapsee Pannu made an announcement about launching her own production banner Outsider Films and also gave a sneak peek into its first project i.e., Blurr. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Blurr stars Taapsee in the lead role and the film will mark Outsider Films' debut production venture.

While her fans were proud of her and wished the actress good luck for adding a new feather to her hat, many naysayers attacked the actress with mean comments and drew comparisons between her and Kangana Ranaut.

It's known to all that Taapsee and Kangana don't see each other eye to eye. On one side Kangana had called Taapsee 'sasti copy of hers', Taapsee on the other hand, called her 'irrelevant'.

Now, there are several memes on Taapsee and Kangana that are going viral on the internet. Have a look..

A user wrote, "Every time #taapseepannu trends, I sit up, take a deep breath and ask 'What did #Kangana do now that Taapsee copied?'."

Another user wrote, "No matter how hard you try to copy our queen you will never be like her."

If copying and stealing ideas is an art then #TaapseePannu is Picasso in it 🖨️



You can copy ideas of #KanganaRanaut

But can't copy her talent. https://t.co/hRDqCoC367 pic.twitter.com/4DlErzOI2E — 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 (@KanganaMemes) July 15, 2021

#TaapseePannu opens studio with #OutsidersFilms tag.🤣😂🤣

Kangana's reaction pic.twitter.com/E8BgYILUEz

This one is to all kangana's fans...oh I mean bhakts out there. #TaapseePannu pic.twitter.com/r3NaKDDD0s — Anshuman Negi (@ianshumnegi) July 15, 2021

With respect to work, Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad, and her co-star Arjun Rampal has already wrapped up shooting of the film. Arjun plays the villain Rudraveer in the film whereas, Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana has films such as Thalaivi, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana will also don director's hat for the second time for Emergency, film based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.