'What's Wrong With Ranbir Kapoor's Face?', Wonder Netizens; Troll Alia Bhatt As Well Over Her Dressing Sense

Last evening (December 15, 2021), lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a joint appearance at the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra. While some of netizens were happy to see them together at an event, others trolled both Ranbir and Alia for different reasons. While some took several jibes at Ranbir over his face, others criticised Alia's poor dressing sense and said that she's trying too hard to look hot!

Reacting to Ranbir's face, a netizen wrote, "Something is wrong with Ranbir's face ?? Kuch toh hua hai ya kuch toh kiya hai 🤔"

"Why is Ranbir looking like a mango?" wrote another netizen after coming across Ranbir's picture from the motion poster launch.

One more netizen got worried about Ranbir's health after seeing his picture and wrote, "Why is Ranbir looking so weak? I think something has happened to him."

As we mentioned above, Ranbir was not the only one who got targeted by trolls. Alia's red dress failed to impress netizens as well, and they suggested the actress to work on her fashion choices.

A netizen wrote, "I can't believe my eyes. Is this d same Alia who used to dress up cutely? What happened to her? That dress look so shabby."

"Those earrings are bad, bad styling for Alia," commented another netizen.

Apart from trolling Ranbir and Alia over their face and dress, respectively, netizens also accused them of being insecure of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and said that they are trying too hard to look good together.

"Attention seekers after VickTa's wedding ," wrote an Instagram user.

"This promotion was so off! So much awkwardness, no chemistry whatsoever was very boring," wrote another user.

(Social media posts are unedited.)