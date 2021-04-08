New Trouble Looms For Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan & Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra!

Ever since the second wave of the novel Coronavirus hit the nation, shooting of all the mega projects have been halted. Now, we hear that just like other big films, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which were planned to be shot on big scale, have been affected severely with the new restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government in the wake of spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE informed a leading daily that set constructions for both Pathan and Brahmastra have been put on hold, and people who will suffer the most are the daily wage workers who work under the studio setting department.

He informed TOI, "There were three big sets that were under construction including Pathan which was being built on the helipad of Film city that involved the shooting of John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. Then there was the Brahmastra set and Vikram Motwane's Andolan Pictures' set that was also under construction. Each set had about 250 members from the setting department working every day and the work was supposed to go on for a month but this new lockdown will hit their livelihood."

Apart from studio setting department, dancers who are daily wage workers in Bollywood, will also suffer the most.

Zahid Shaikh of Cine Dancers Association (CDA) told TOI, "About 50 per cent of the workforce was back on sets but the government is asking the producers to avoid crowd on the set. We are the first to get hit by this rule and as a result, several shoots have been cancelled."

It is yet to be seen when the situation will be under control and things will go back to normalcy.

