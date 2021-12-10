Newlyweds Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Share Beautiful Return Gifts With Personalized Message For The Guests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot yesterday (December 9) in an intimate but dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Resort. The pictures of the newlyweds were quick to go viral from the ceremony and those in attendance at the wedding included Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Anaita Shroff Adjania and some more of their close friends. Now the couple's return gifts along with their personalized message for their guests has gone viral on social media. Katrina and Vicky had a traditional Punjabi return gift comprising of sweets along with a note.

Talking about the same, the gift box given by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to their guests comprised of sweets like Sewayi, Besan Ka Ladoo, Matthri and Gupaare. The note that was attached with the gift box stated, "Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives. Our day was everything we dreamed of and more; your presence, your words, your hugs - they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together? Love, Katrina & Vicky". Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, according to the latest development Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had left Sawai Madhopur in a chopper and are expected to reach Mumbai by late night today (December 10). The couple's family were also spotted arriving in Mumbai from Rajasthan. According to a report in ETimes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to finally move into their new abode in Juhu, Mumbai tonight.

The report added that the newlyweds' new residence is located in Juhu near SNDT college in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who reside in the same building. The report went on to add that around 50 workers slogged till 4 am yesterday to finish off the remaining work in the new house. Anushka also hinted in her congratulatory post for Vicky and Katrina that she was hearing construction noises from their new house.