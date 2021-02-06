Newlyweds Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Share A Passionate Lip-Lock In New Pictures

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma tied the knot with producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza in a court marriage on February 4, 2021. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a private bash for their family and a few close friends.

Later, the newlyweds took to their respective social media handles to share some mushy pictures from their wedding. In one of the pictures, Priyaank is seen hugging his better-half Shaza, while the another snap has the couple sealing it with a kiss.

The groom is seen donning a cream-coloured kurta pyjama along with a mustard coloured jacket. His bride on the other hand, looks beautiful in a golden saree.

While Priyaank captioned the set of pictures as, "Happy bday to me 😁❤️," Shaza wrote, "💛🌼🌟🌻 @priyaankksharma." As soon as they shared the love-filled pictures, celebrities like Esha Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, Kubbra Sait, Athiya Shetty, Armaan Jain and others congratulated the lovebirds for their new beginning.

Meanwhile, Priyaank's cousin and actress Shraddha Kapoor penned a heartfelt note to wish the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations to my bubu bro @priyaankksharma & now bhabhie my cutie Shazlet @shazamorani Wish you guys a beautiful married life together & happiest birthday @priyaankksharma love you so much!!."

Priyaank and Shaza dated each other for several years before taking their relationship to the next level. They reportedly met while pursuing a film course at the New York Film Academy. Priyaank made his debut in Bollywood with Sab Kushal Mangal Hai last year. Shaza assisted on films like Always Kabhie Kabhie and Happy New Year.

ALSO READ: Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Wedding Bash: Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon And Others Grace The Party

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Cousin Priyaank Sharma Gets Engaged To Shaza Morani; Siddhant Kapoor Shares A Photo