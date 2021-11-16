Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Strike A Pose With Haryana CM At Their Wedding Reception

After dating for eleven years, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday (November 16). Later both of them took to their respective social media handles to share some stunning clicks from their nuptials which went viral in no time.

Now, we have come across a new picture from their wedding reception wherein the newlyweds are seen posing for a picture with the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal. In the click, Patralekhaa looks mesmerizing in a traditional saree which she teamed up with a shawl. She accessorized her look with a bandhgala necklace and flaunted a sleek bun. Her husband Rajkummar on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit and matching bow.

Manohar Lal shared this picture on his social media page and captioned it as, "Attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life."

Coming back to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's wedding, the couple wore Sabyasachi outfits on their D-day. The bride wore an elaborate red lehenga which had a special message imprinted on the veil for her partner of 11 years. It has Bengali words 'Amaar pran bholabhasha ami tomay somporna korilam' written on it which loosely translates to, 'I pledge all my love to you.'

Meanwhile, there's another picture from the wedding doing the rounds on social media in which Patralekhaa is seen holding two dogs in her hands. Have a look.

Previously while posting the wedding pictures, Rajkummar had penned a heartwarming note for his wife which read, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."