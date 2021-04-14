Nick Jonas Calls His Wife Priyanka Chopra The Inspiration Behind His Songs

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to paint the town red with their love, much to the happiness of their fans. Not only this, but the couple has also been each other's greatest cheerleader and support system when it comes to the professional forefront. Recently, Nick admitted that his wife is his 'eternal muse' and the main inspiration behind his songs.

The singer who is currently promoting his recently released album Spaceman revealed in an interview with L'Officiel USA about the same. Nick called Priyanka that support which propels him to write his songs. The 'Sucker' singer revealed, "I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it's omnipresent for me. We're together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Pays Her Tribute To British Royal Prince Philip And Rapper DMX

In an endearing confession, Nick also revealed that he and Priyanka had planned a date night at their home since they were missing the experience of the same. The singer said that they went on to order food while Priyanka donned a saree and he 'steamed a shirt.' The 'This Is Heaven' singer revealed, "It wasn't very exciting. But those moments amidst all this craziness, to prioritise two individuals, is important."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her New Restaurant; Reveals The Reason Behind The Place's Name

Apart from this, the singer also revealed that he had rented a property in Malibu during the first COVID-19 lockdown. He recalled that his wife was shooting for The Citadel during that time. Nick went on to say that he along with some of his friends and members of Priyanka's family was stuck in the property for some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick Jonas' recently released album Spaceman is garnering immense love from the listeners and the songs in the same have struck a positive chord with the masses. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the series The Citadel, which also stars Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden. Priyanka also hinted that she may soon announce her next Bollywood project later this year.