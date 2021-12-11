Nick Jonas Fears Not Being A Good Husband To Priyanka Chopra, Fans Go On To Hail Him As The Best Hubby

That singer Nick Jonas dotes on his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra is known to all but he recently could be seen confessing that he fears not being a good husband, son or brother. Nick could be seen telling the same in the first episode of the new Jonas Brothers' mini-series titled Moments Between The Moments. The show will be showcasing some fond BTS moments between Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas between their various concerts. However, fans nevertheless called him the 'best husband' to Priyanka.

Talking about the same, in a clip shared by one of Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs on Instagram, Nick Jonas can be seen telling, "I fear not being a good husband, brother, son. The most important thing to me is my family and the way that I treat them, how I show them love and respect. You know, we all have our way of giving and receiving love." On this, many fans on the comment section hailed the 'Sucker For You' singer as the best husband.

One of the fans wrote, "Don't underestimate yourself Nick you are one of the most loving, caring and supportive husbands" while another fan stated, "Aww. His behaviour does reflect that though he is a very devoted husband." Another netizen stated, "Aww. This is why Nick is my fav. The fact that he's always been the favourite of his parents and baby bro Frankie speaks volumes" and another fan wrote, "Nick is the best husband, son, & brother in fact." Take a look at the video of Nick Jonas telling the same.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary earlier this month. Nick shared a beautiful video of the couple enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner date with their house adorned with flowers, candles and a lit-up montage of Forever written on one side of their home. The couple had tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile on the work front, while Nick Jonas will be seen in the Moments Between The Moments mini-series, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the film The Matrix Resurrections. The actress will also be seen in the Amazon Prime series The Citadel. She will be starring on the show alongside Richard Madden.