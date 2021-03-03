Nick Jonas Reveals He Felt ‘Disconnected’ From The World When Wife Priyanka Chopra Was Away

That Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town is known to all. Hence, it was not a surprise when the singer revealed that he felt disconnected from the world when Priyanka was away shooting for Matrix 4 in Germany. He also revealed how he started working on his latest album, 'Spaceman' during this phase.

Priyanka Chopra had flown down to Germany to shoot her schedule of Matrix 4 when the COVID-19 restrictions loosened up a bit in the US last year. Her husband, Nick Jonas had remained in the US and the singer revealed what was his state of mind during this period. Nick revealed that he felt disconnected from the world as he was missing his wife during this phase and he started writing the lyrics for 'Spaceman'. Talking about the same on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer said, "You know, I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called The Matrix and I was like 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing it with Greg Kurstin (American record producer) and Mozella (American songwriter)."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Won't Sing A Duet With Nick Jonas Because Of This Reason

Nick Jonas also spoke about the main theme behind his album, 'Spaceman'. He said that the main idea behind the song is hopefulness for the future and looking at a bright future ahead. The 'Sucker For You' singer said, "This year of being sort of disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, and feeling like we're on our planet. And, you know, also obviously missing her at the time, as well, and then reconnecting with her. And then the main theme from this album, I think, is more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead." Nick had also revealed in interaction with Apple Music that some of the songs in the album are like love letters for Priyanka Chopra. The album is slated to release on March 12, 2021.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day Surprise For Each Other Is Love Personified; See Pictures